HUB CITY FEST

Come to the party where local Lubbock businesses want to welcome you to town. Connect with and learn more about what your new community has to offer. Lots of freebies, music and more!

Meet us in the R-11 ‘Band’ Parking Lot on Friday, August 26th from 7pm to 9pm!

For more details, visit Transition & Engagement’s Hub City Fest website or email studentengagement@ttu.edu.