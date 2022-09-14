Calling all departments seeking graduate students!

Are you recruiting graduate students for your program? The University Career Center is hosting its annual Graduate and Professional School Fair on Wednesday, September 14th in the Student Union Building Ballroom. This is an opportunity for TTU students to browse programs offered at Texas Tech as well as other universities that are considering a post-bachelor’s degree.

TTU departments can sign up free of charge, however registration is required! Register HERE

For more information, please visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/careercenter/events/fall/gpsf.php or email Tori.Ha@ttu.edu