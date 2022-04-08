TTU Department of Nutritional Sciences; Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative (NMHI)

$25 per study visit ($50 total)

FREE WEIGHT LOSS INTERVENTION; BODY FAT & METABOLISM MEASUREMENT

- Study is approximately 4 TOTAL weeks

- One 10-minute telephone eligibility screen

- Two approx. 1.5 hour in-person assessment sessions

What to expect.

Telephone screen and initial in-person assessment we will check for eligibility

If eligible you will be enrolled in the program; have your weight, body fat, and metabolism measured and be given a 4-week weight loss diet intervention to follow.

Who can join?

Men and women with a BMI of > 25 who are between 18 and 25 years of age who are currently enrolled as full-time college students and meet eligibility criteria.

Dr. Martin Binks is the principal investigator of this study.

Find out more

BMTR Lab Phone: 806-742-5194 Email: bmtrlab@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board