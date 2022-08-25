TTU Department of Nutritional Sciences; Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative (NMHI)
$25 per study visit ($50 total)
FREE WEIGHT LOSS INTERVENTION; BODY FAT & METABOLISM MEASUREMENT
- Study is approximately 4 TOTAL weeks
- One 10-minute telephone eligibility screen
- Two approx. 1.5 hour in-person assessment sessions
What to expect.
Telephone screen and initial in-person assessment we will check for eligibility
If eligible you will be enrolled in the program; have your weight, body fat, and metabolism measured and be given a 4-week weight loss diet intervention to follow.
Who can join?
Men and women with a BMI of > 25 who are between 18 and 25 years of age who are currently enrolled as full-time college students and meet eligibility criteria.
Dr. Martin Binks is the principal investigator of this study.
Find out more
BMTR Lab Phone: 806-742-5194 Email: bmtrlab@ttu.edu
This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board