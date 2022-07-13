The Office of International Affairs

Presents

“Structures of the World: Works on Paper”

On display at the International Culture Center Galleries: July – August, 2022

Opening Reception: Wednesday, July 13, 2022 ? 5:00 – 6:30 PM

International Cultural Center

601 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79409

A structure is defined as putting something together from many parts. It can be man-made such as a building or a bridge. It can also have a broader definition to include objects from nature such as a beehive or coral reef. Artists of all levels were invited to submit works on paper reflecting the structures theme. Enjoy their interpretation of “Structures of the World” in this gallery and virtual exhibit.

For more information about the opening reception and the gallery/virtual exhibits go to:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2022/Structures_of_the_World/exhibit.php.

This program is made possible in part through a grant from The CH Foundation.

Think Global. Think Texas Tech.