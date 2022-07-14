While Texas Tech University has a business need to collect your personal information for emergencies and official purposes, such as financial aid and registration, you have the right to protect your information from unofficial uses. Federal regulation (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) allows you to elect to keep your private information confidential. Texas Tech University does not sell or give your contact information to anyone or any organization, but as a public institution, we must comply with the Open Records Act if an individual or organization asks for student contact information. The Texas Tech Office of General Counsel handles all Open Records requests.



If you wish to prevent your contact information from being released to Open Records requests, please visit the Raiderlink portal (www.raiderlink.ttu.edu) and click “My Personal Information” located in the center of the top black banner (header). Once in your personal information screen:

Click on the “Directory Profile” link; and

Confirm that the “Display in Directory” box is unchecked.

Your contact information, also called directory information, includes the following information, as designated by Texas Tech University:

Student name

Major field of study

Classification

Degrees, awards and honors received

Specific enrollment status Full-time, part-time, half-time Undergraduate, graduate, law

Local & permanent addresses

Place of birth

Participation in officially recognized activities and sports

Dates of attendance

Previous institution attended

Height/weight (if a member of an athletic team)

Note that the TechAlert emergency contact database (www.ttu.edu/EmergencyAlert) is in a separate databased managed by the Office of the CIO. The information that you provide in that emergency application will not be shared with anyone or any other system, but is reserved for emergency notifications only. For any questions or assistance in updating any of your information, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Go Tech!







Thank you.



Vice President for IT and CIO

TTU Information Technology Division