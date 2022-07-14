Coming Fall 2022

WGS 4301 Special Topics: Witches, Bruxas, & Black Magic

Undergraduates register for WGS 4301 Special Topics, section D01, CRN 45801 Graduate students register for WGS 5340, section D01, CRN 45843

This course introduces the study of beliefs and practices, past and present, associated with magic, witchcraft, spirituality, magical realism, and religion. Topics discussed include ritual, symbolism, mythology, altered states of consciousness, and healing, as well as syncretism, change, and the social roles of these beliefs and practices. Posted:

7/14/2022



Aimee Cameron



Aimee.Cameron@ttu.edu



Women and Gender Studies





Academic

