Coming Fall 2022
WGS 4301 Special Topics: Witches, Bruxas, & Black Magic
Undergraduates register for WGS 4301 Special Topics, section D01, CRN 45801
Graduate students register for WGS 5340, section D01, CRN 45843
This course introduces the study of beliefs and practices, past and present, associated with magic, witchcraft, spirituality, magical realism, and religion. Topics discussed include ritual, symbolism, mythology, altered states of consciousness, and healing, as well as syncretism, change, and the social roles of these beliefs and practices.