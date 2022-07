Raider Red's Food Pantry will provide students with short-term access to supplemental food. We will also connect students with resources on and off campus in an effort to support student wellbeing.





Guidelines:

Students must be currently enrolled at TTU and present their student ID at the time of the visit.





No proof of income is necessary to visit the food pantry.





More information can be found here: www.foodpantry.ttu.edu

(806) 742-1932

foodpantry@ttu.edu