Modern society has become familiar with various fitness and exercise regimes, advocating the right kind of diet, and experts providing advice on how to live a healthy life to prevent specific diseases and slow the process of aging. But what exactly is a normal diet for humans? Are humans adapted for exercise? Are human bodies fit for endurance and strength? What does it mean to be healthy? This course focuses on human biology from an evolutionary and anthropological perspective to understand modern practices of exercise, diet, and health.

Classes will be delivered synchronously online on MW 2-3:20pm. Contact Dr. Esther Lee (esther.lee@ttu.edu) for further information.