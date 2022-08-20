Do you have a hidden passion for singing? Have you always wanted to live out your pop-star fantasy? Then look no further!





TechTones A Cappella will be holding their annual Red Raider Workshop August 20th 1-3pm in the Escondido Theater! We are looking for talented singers, beatboxers, choreographers, and arrangers to join the family!





If you have any questions, please message us via email at ttutechtones@gmail.com for all inquiries or Follow us on Instagram @techtonesacappella to keep up to date on upcoming audition information!





Website: https://alyssagoeringer.wixsite.com/techtonesacappella





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.