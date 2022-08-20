TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Love A Cappella? Join us!

Do you have a hidden passion for singing? Have you always wanted to live out your pop-star fantasy? Then look no further! 


TechTones A Cappella will be holding their annual Red Raider Workshop August 20th 1-3pm in the Escondido Theater!  We are looking for talented singers, beatboxers, choreographers, and arrangers to join the family!


If you have any questions, please message us via email at ttutechtones@gmail.com for all inquiries or Follow us on Instagram @techtonesacappella to keep up to date on upcoming audition information! 


Website: https://alyssagoeringer.wixsite.com/techtonesacappella


This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
8/8/2022

Originator:
Katherine Scrofano

Email:
Katherine.Scrofano@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 8/20/2022

Location:
Escondido Theater at the SUB

