Remember the excitement of starting school when you were younger? Remember having your picture taken on the first day? Well now you can relive that excitement at college! It's the start of a new semester and you don't want to miss the chance to get your picture taken.
When: Thursday, August 25th
Time: 10:00am to 2:00pm
Where: Student Union Gazebo
8/25/2022
