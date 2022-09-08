TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Join us for our Fall Book Club on Soundtracks by Jon Acuff

Please join us as we discuss New York Times bestselling author Jon Acuff’s latest book, Soundtracks: The Surprising Solution to Overthinking. Acuff “offers a proven plan to change overthinking from a super problem to a superpower.” Our book club features welcoming, inclusive, and insightful discussion. Come meet new people and encounter new ideas. 

 

Session 1: September 28, 2022 from 2-3 pm 

Session 2: October 12, 2022 from 2-3 pm 

Session 3: October 26, 2022 from 2-3 pm 

 

Please register by emailing hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu. 

 
Posted:
8/9/2022

Originator:
Kailey Kilcrease

Email:
kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


Categories