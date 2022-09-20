TTU HomeTechAnnounce

New Program: Leadership Cafe

Whether you’re a new leader looking for some guidance, a seasoned leader with some great insights, an emerging leader hoping to gain some skills when a leadership opportunity opens up for you, a middle manager navigating both sides of the coin or someone who just wants to learn, Leadership Café is for you!  

I’m a Leader – Now What? 

Leadership can be great.  It can also be a bit scary at first.  Join us for a few tips to help you any time you accept a new leadership position. 

October 25th, 2022 2-2:30 pm via Zoom 

 

 

Introverted Leadership – How does that work? 

Serving in a management or leadership role as an introvert can be a challenging experience. Please join us for this training where we will examine strategies and tactics to help you (an introvert) in your leadership position. We will discuss boundary-setting, stepping outside of one’s comfort zone, and a number of related topics.

November 1st, 2022 2-2:30 pm via Zoom 

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Leadership Cafe" or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu
Posted:
9/20/2022

Originator:
Kailey Kilcrease

Email:
kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


