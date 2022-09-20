TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Staff Writing Group

The Texas Tech Staff Writing group is an online space where we can come together for an hour of focused, distraction-free writing. 

Join us via Zoom the First Monday of Every month 

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Staff Writing Group" or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu

 
Posted:
9/20/2022

Originator:
Kailey Kilcrease

Email:
kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


Categories