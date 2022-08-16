TTU HomeTechAnnounce

New Program: Career Development Series

Communication Skills: Written, Verbal, Non-Verbal, and Electronic

This interactive, engaging seminar will help you see how clear, concise, considerate, and constructive communication can transform your workplace. Join us as we explore practical steps you can take to hone your communication skills.

October 18, 2022 from 2-3 pm via Zoom 

 

How to Make a Great Presentation

People normally list public speaking as one of their top fears. This seminar will make presentation preparation, practice, and delivery more approachable and less fear-driven. From early planning stages, to slide deck creation, to delivery, this presentation can help you make your presentations as effective as possible.

November 22, 2022 from 2-3 pm via Zoom 

 

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Career Development Series" or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu
