Communication Skills: Written, Verbal, Non-Verbal, and Electronic This interactive, engaging seminar will help you see how clear, concise, considerate, and constructive communication can transform your workplace. Join us as we explore practical steps you can take to hone your communication skills. October 18, 2022 from 2-3 pm via Zoom How to Make a Great Presentation People normally list public speaking as one of their top fears. This seminar will make presentation preparation, practice, and delivery more approachable and less fear-driven. From early planning stages, to slide deck creation, to delivery, this presentation can help you make your presentations as effective as possible. November 22, 2022 from 2-3 pm via Zoom Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Career Development Series" or email h r.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu Posted:

