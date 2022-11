How to Make a Great Presentation People normally list public speaking as one of their top fears. This seminar will make presentation preparation, practice, and delivery more approachable and less fear-driven. From early planning stages, to slide deck creation, to delivery, this presentation can help you make your presentations as effective as possible. November 22, 2022 from 2-3 pm via Zoom Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Career Development Series" or email h r.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu Posted:

