The Fall Learning Series are sponsored by Human Resources and Staff Senate in partnership with different offices across campus. Mental Health First Aid Training Overview by Dr. Jennifer Rojas-McWhinney of the TTUHSC October 6th from 2-3 pm via Zoom. Using Adaptive Leadership to Process Change by Dr. Jason Headrick Assistant Professor of Agricultural Education and Communications November 3rd from 2-3 pm via Zoom. Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Fall Learning Series" or email h r.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu Posted:

