This research study focuses on exploring the head-neck musculoskeletal dynamics while wearing firefighter’s helmet during firefighting activities. This study is funded by the Department of Homeland Security. Your participation is completely voluntary and you will receive a $100 gift card for your participation. We appreciate your time and effort for this research study. You will be asked to perform the experimental task in a laboratory setting while wearing firefighters’ helmet systems. You will perform the following activities in order of presentation: Sustaining a static position until exhaustion in maximum flexion and extension head-neck postures. Self-paced full-range motions, including flexion-extension and lateral bending. Several dynamic activities wherein a firefighter (1) walks at slower speed, normal speed, and faster speed and (2) jumps from a 1-foot height level to the ground level. This research should only take 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete. You can skip parts of the research you are not comfortable with and stop at any point. There are no foreseeable risks to your participation. To protect your confidentiality identifiers will be removed from the data.

Your information might be removed from the identifiable private information and that, after such removal, the information could be used for future research studies without additional informed consent from the subject or the legally authorized representative. If you have any questions about this research, please contact Dr. Suman K. Chowdhury from the Department of Industrial, Manufacturing, and Systems Engineering at Texas Tech University. If you have questions about your rights as a research participant, contact the Human Research Protection Program, Office of Research & Innovation, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas 79409. You can contact us at 806-742-2064 or hrpp@ttu.edu. If you are interested in participating in this student, please email to felipe.santos@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

7/18/2022



Originator:

Felipe Zambrini Santos



Email:

Felipe.Santos@ttu.edu



Department:

Industrial Engineering





Categories

Research

