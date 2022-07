Turning Red in the SUB North Plaza! FREE with TTU ID. The movie will start at 9PM, and snacks will be provided! Bringing your own lawn chairs and/or blankets is highly encouraged. We'll see you there! This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab Join SAB for an outdoor screening ofin the SUB North Plaza! FREE with TTU ID. The movie will start at 9PM, and snacks will be provided! Bringing your own lawn chairs and/or blankets is highly encouraged. We'll see you there! Posted:

7/21/2022



Originator:

Elaina Thomas



Email:

elathoma@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 9:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 8/1/2022



Location:

SUB North Plaza



