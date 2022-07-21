Are you looking for an interactive and educational presentation for your students this summer?

Red to Black is offering in-person presentations beginning SUMMER II. Red to Black provides financial education and awareness to TTU students through individual coaching sessions, presentations, outreach booths, and resource referrals. Sessions, presentations, and outreach booths are staffed by Personal Financial Planning students. Presentations focus on financial literacy topics, including Money Habitudes and Money Basics. If you would like to schedule a presentation or have questions, please email redtoblack@ttu.edu.



