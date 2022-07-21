The PAIR Lab in the department of Human Development and Family Sciences is currently collecting data on parent-child interactions in naturalistic settings! We have openings this upcoming Fall 2022 semester for dependable and motivated undergraduate students interested in gaining research experience.

Students can expect to receive experience processing and coding audio data of parent and child interactions and conversational turns within the home. This position will likely require work hours during the weekdays, preferably during regular workday hours (8 to 5 PM). Reliable transportation to campus will be necessary. This position will be rewarding for those who seek to gain experience in research as well as the research process, however lab responsibilities are expected to be prioritized.

Volunteer as well as course credit are both options. Volunteers and course credit students can be expected to work up to 6 hours a week. This includes weekly meetings.

APPLICATIONS ARE DUE BY AUGUST 15TH.

Please email Sawyer Copeland, sawcopel@ttu.edu, with any questions regarding the position. Thank you!