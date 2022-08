The SA (Front Desk) position for the Learning Center is responsible for greeting guests, answering calls (limited), and ensuring that all users are setup with a tutor. SAs will work the front desk for in-person and online tutoring, tracking usage (names and R#s) and ensuring an overall positive experience for all visitors.

If interested please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/LC/EmploymentOpportunities.php





Posted:

8/9/2022



Originator:

Pat Bohn



Email:

patrick.e.bohn@ttu.edu



Department:

Learning Center/SI





