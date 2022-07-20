This position will collaborate with TTU departments to assist in procuring needed goods and services. Duties may include the development of solicitation specifications, attendance in strategic meetings, and analytic work to document the best value opportunities. The successful candidate will have opportunities for extensive training and skill development. The ideal candidate will have good writing and social skills. If you enjoy writing and detail-oriented work, this is a wonderful opportunity.



Further information about the position can be found here: 27825BR Posted:

7/20/2022



Originator:

Josh Deleon



Email:

joshua.deleon@ttu.edu



Department:

Procurement Services





