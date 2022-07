The Texas Success Initiative at Texas Tech University is in search of a graduate part-time Developmental Math Instructor to start Fall 2022. To learn more or apply, visit Red Raider Student Employment Center and search for Developmental Math Instructor.

Direct link to position: https://ttu.studentemployment.ngwebsolutions.com/jobxJobdetailPrint.aspx?JobId=5429&win=True Posted:

7/27/2022



Originator:

Ashley Ross



Email:

ashley.ross@ttu.edu



Department:

TSI Program





Categories

Departmental

Student Employment/Career Opportunities