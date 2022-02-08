Learn the basics of selling on eBay in this webinar for the “beginner” who wants to make eBay a primary business tool. Presenter Nick Hawks, who is a Power Seller and a Top Rated Plus Seller with over 25 years of experience selling on eBay, will teach you best practices to use when setting up an account, listing items for sale, taking payments, and shipping. You will learn about eBay appraisals and research, registering on eBay and starting a seller’s account, choosing formats & categories, writing descriptions that sell, submitting photos, utilizing feedback, starting up and using a PayPal account, shipping tips and even pricing philosophies.

This webinar is provided at no cost to you thanks to funding from the CARES Act for economic recovery and cooperation with the Northwest Texas Business Resource Center and Texas Tech University.

Register online at: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15876