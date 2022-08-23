In this live webinar, Grow With Google Presenter Maria Elena Duron will explain how Google Search works and how you can improve your website's visibility with Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Maria also will introduce products like Google Business Profile, Google Trends, Search Console, Google Analytics, Google Ads, and more.

This webinar is provided at no cost to you thanks to funding from the CARES Act for economic recovery and cooperation with the Northwest Texas Business Resource Center and Texas Tech University.

Register online at:

https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15877