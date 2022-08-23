TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Learn how to harness the power of Google for your business in this FREE webinar!

In this live webinar, Grow With Google Presenter Maria Elena Duron will explain how Google Search works and how you can improve your website's visibility with Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Maria also will introduce products like Google Business Profile, Google Trends, Search Console, Google Analytics, Google Ads, and more.


This webinar is provided at no cost to you thanks to funding from the CARES Act for economic recovery and cooperation with the Northwest Texas Business Resource Center and Texas Tech University.


Register online at: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15877
Posted:
8/16/2022

Originator:
Sydney Langford

Email:
Sydney.M.Langford@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 8/23/2022

Location:
Free Webinar

