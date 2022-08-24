In this FREE webinar, Grow With Google presenter Maria Elena Duron will teach you best practices for analyzing trends and how customers navigate your website. Then, you will be able to use these insights to make well-informed, actionable decisions. You’ll learn how to create and understand reports, set goals, and use Google Analytics with other Google tools.

This webinar is provided at no cost to you thanks to funding from the CARES Act for economic recovery and cooperation with the Northwest Texas Business Resource Center and Texas Tech University.

Register online at: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15878



