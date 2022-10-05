Fearless, produced by the Office of Communications & Marketing, is packed with candid conversations listeners won’t find anywhere else. Season 2 focuses on university research. How does the research being conducted on the Texas Tech campus impact you? What about our state, nation and world? And what motivates the individuals doing the work? Those answers and more when Season 2 of Fearless premieres on August 24. It’s available wherever you listen to podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. August 24, 2022 Episode One | Who’s Got Beef? August 31, 2022 Episode Two | Earth, Wind and Water September 7, 2022 Episode Three | Breaking the Mold September 14, 2022 Episode Four | In Our Current Climate September 21, 2022 Episode Five | Fiber of Life September 28, 2022 Episode Six | Sticky Sweets and Sweet Reds October 5, 2022 Episode Seven | Conversation About Commercialization More information: today.ttu.edu/fearless Posted:

