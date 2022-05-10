TTU HomeTechAnnounce

LISTEN NOW: Episode Seven of 'Fearless' Now Available
Fearless, produced by the Office of Communications & Marketing, is packed with candid conversations listeners won’t find anywhere else. Season 2 focuses on university research. How does the research being conducted on the Texas Tech campus impact you? What about our state, nation and world? And what motivates the individuals doing the work? Those answers and more on Season 2 of Fearless. It’s available wherever you listen to podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Posted:
10/5/2022

Originator:
Allison Hirth

Email:
allison.hirth@ttu.edu

Department:
Marketing and Communications


