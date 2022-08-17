TTU HomeTechAnnounce

PODCAST COMING SOON: Season 2 of ‘Fearless’ Available Aug. 24

Fearless, produced by the Office of Communications & Marketing, is packed with candid conversations listeners won’t find anywhere else. Season 2 focuses on university research. How does the research being conducted on the Texas Tech campus impact you? What about our state, nation and world? And what motivates the individuals doing the work? Those answers and more when Season 2 of Fearless premieres on August 24. It’s available wherever you listen to podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. 

 

August 24, 2022 

Episode One | Who’s Got Beef?

August 31, 2022 

Episode Two | Earth, Wind and Water

September 7, 2022 

Episode Three | Breaking the Mold

September 14, 2022 

Episode Four | In Our Current Climate

September 21, 2022 

Episode Five | Fiber of Life

September 28, 2022 

Episode Six | Sticky Sweets and Sweet Reds

October 5, 2022 

Episode Seven | Conversation About Commercialization 

More information: today.ttu.edu/fearless
Posted:
8/17/2022

Originator:
Allison Hirth

Email:
allison.hirth@ttu.edu

Department:
Marketing and Communications


