Fearless, produced by the Office of Communications & Marketing, is packed with candid conversations listeners won’t find anywhere else. Season 2 focuses on university research. How does the research being conducted on the Texas Tech campus impact you? What about our state, nation and world? And what motivates the individuals doing the work? Those answers and more when Season 2 of Fearless premieres on August 24. It’s available wherever you listen to podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Episode One | Who’s Got Beef?
Episode Two | Earth, Wind and Water
Episode Three | Breaking the Mold
Episode Four | In Our Current Climate
Episode Five | Fiber of Life
Episode Six | Sticky Sweets and Sweet Reds
Episode Seven | Conversation About Commercialization