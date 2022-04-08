Telecommunications will perform upgrades to enhance our network infrastructure on Friday, 8/5, and from Monday, 8/8 - Wednesday, 8/10, from 6 pm to 1 am Central.



Building Maintenance Date Administration Monday, 8/8/2022 Administrative Support Center Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Advanced Technology Learning Center Monday, 8/8/2022 Agricultural Communication & Education Monday, 8/8/2022 Agricultural Pavilion Monday, 8/8/2022 Agricultural Science Monday, 8/8/2022 Animal Food Sciences Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Animal Science Monday, 8/8/2022 Architecture Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Art Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Art 3D Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Athletic Dining Facility Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Athletic Director Offices Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Athletic Service Building Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Bayer Plant Science Monday, 8/8/2022 Beverly Pevehouse Softball Press Box Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Biology Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Burkhart Center for Autism Education Monday, 8/8/2022 CASNR Annex Monday, 8/8/2022 Center for Advanced Research in Engineering Monday, 8/8/2022 CHACP I Tuesday, 8/9/2022 CHACP II Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Charles E. Maedgen Jr. Theatre Monday, 8/8/2022 Chemical Engineering Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Chemistry Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Child Development Research Center Monday, 8/8/2022 Civil Engineering Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Computer Center Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Computer Science Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Creative Movement Studio Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Dairy Barn Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Dan Law Field (Clubhouse) Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Dan Law Field (Press Box) Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Development Monday, 8/8/2022 Doak Hall Monday, 8/8/2022 Drane Hall Monday, 8/8/2022 Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Education Monday, 8/8/2022 El Paso Architecture Monday, 8/8/2022 Electrical Engineering Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Engineering and Materials Research Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Engineering Center Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Engineering Technology Wednesday, 8/10/2022 English and Philosophy Monday, 8/8/2022 Entry Station 4 (15th & Flint Avenue) Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Equestrian Center Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Experimental Sciences Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Experimental Sciences 2 Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Fiber Biopolymer Research Institute Monday, 8/8/2022 Fisheries and Wildlife Monday, 8/8/2022 Flint Avenue Parking Garage Monday, 8/8/2022 Food Technology Monday, 8/8/2022 Football Training Facility Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Foreign Language Monday, 8/8/2022 Frazier Pavilion Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Garst Pavilion Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Goddard Range and Wildlife Management Monday, 8/8/2022 Grantham Lab Building Monday, 8/8/2022 Grantham Plant Monday, 8/8/2022 Greenhouse Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Holden Hall Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Housing Services Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Human Science Cottage Monday, 8/8/2022 Human Sciences Monday, 8/8/2022 Industrial Engineering Wednesday, 8/10/2022 International Cultural Center Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Intramural Fields Wednesday, 8/10/2022 John Walker Soccer Complex Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Jones Stadium Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Kent R. Hance Chapel Monday, 8/8/2022 Kinesiology and Sports Management Tuesday, 8/9/2022 KTXT Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Lanier Center Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Law Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Library Monday, 8/8/2022 Library Offsite Storage Monday, 8/8/2022 Livermore Center Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Lubbock Lake Landmark Monday, 8/8/2022 Marsha Sharp Center Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Math Wednesday, 8/10/2022 McClellan Memorial Monday, 8/8/2022 Mechanical Engineering Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Media and Communication Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Merket Alumni Center Monday, 8/8/2022 Museum Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Music Monday, 8/8/2022 National Wind Institute Wednesday, 8/10/2022 New Deal Farm Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Oak Tree Village (Comm Services) Monday, 8/8/2022 Oak Tree Village (LEARN Offices) Monday, 8/8/2022 Petroleum Engineering Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Petroleum Engineering Oil Field Center Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Petroleum Engineering Tech Oilfield Center Monday, 8/8/2022 Petroleum Research Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Physical Plant Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Plant & Soil Science Field Research Lab (N Quaker) Monday, 8/8/2022 Police Department Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Police Department Office at TTUHSC Friday, 8/5/2022 Psychology Monday, 8/8/2022 Quail Barn Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Quaker Testing Center Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Ranching and Heritage Center Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Range and Wildlife Barn Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Rawls College of Business Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Rawls Golf Course Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Recreational Facilities and Aquatic Center Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Reese Center Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Reese Data Center Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Research Park / Innovation Hub Friday, 8/5/2022 Residence Halls (All) Monday, 8/8/2022 Rocky Johnson Field Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Sandia Swift Facility Tuesday, 8/9/2022 School of Veterinary Medicine – Main Building Monday, 8/8/2022 School of Veterinary Medicine – Mariposa Station Monday, 8/8/2022 Science Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Southwest Collections/Special Collections Library Monday, 8/8/2022 Sports Performance Center Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Student Union Building Monday, 8/8/2022 Student Wellness Center Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Texas Tech System Building Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Texas Tech Federal Credit Union Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Texas Tech Plaza Monday, 8/8/2022 Texas Tech University Downtown Center Monday, 8/8/2022 Therapeutic Riding and Therapy Center Wednesday, 8/10/2022 United Supermarkets Arena Tuesday, 8/9/2022 Weeks Hall Monday, 8/8/2022 Weeks Hall Wednesday, 8/10/2022 West Hall Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Wiggins Complex Wednesday, 8/10/2022 Wind Engineering Tuesday, 8/9/2022



If you experience network issues in these locations outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu While precise timing is difficult to predict, we estimate all wired and Wi-Fi service, including e.911, will be interrupted for approximately one hour during each nightly seven-hour maintenance window for the locations as listed in the table:

8/4/2022



IT Help Central



Email: ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



ITHC





