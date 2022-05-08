TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Reminder: Network Backbone Upgrade- Network Connections Impacted
Telecommunications will perform upgrades to enhance our network infrastructure on Friday, 8/5, and from Monday, 8/8 - Wednesday, 8/10, from 6 pm to 1 am Central. 

While precise timing is difficult to predict, we estimate all wired and Wi-Fi service, including e.911, will be interrupted for approximately one hour during each nightly seven-hour maintenance window for the locations as listed in the table:

Building

Maintenance Date

Administration

Monday, 8/8/2022

Administrative Support Center

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Advanced Technology Learning Center

Monday, 8/8/2022

Agricultural Communication & Education

Monday, 8/8/2022

Agricultural Pavilion

Monday, 8/8/2022

Agricultural Science

Monday, 8/8/2022

Animal Food Sciences

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Animal Science

Monday, 8/8/2022

Architecture

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Art

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Art 3D

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Athletic Dining Facility

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Athletic Director Offices

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Athletic Service Building

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Bayer Plant Science

Monday, 8/8/2022

Beverly Pevehouse Softball Press Box

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Biology

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Burkhart Center for Autism Education

Monday, 8/8/2022

CASNR Annex

Monday, 8/8/2022

Center for Advanced Research in Engineering

Monday, 8/8/2022

CHACP I

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

CHACP II

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Charles E. Maedgen Jr. Theatre

Monday, 8/8/2022

Chemical Engineering

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Chemistry

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Child Development Research Center

Monday, 8/8/2022

Civil Engineering

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Computer Center

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Computer Science

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Creative Movement Studio

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Dairy Barn

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Dan Law Field (Clubhouse)

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Dan Law Field (Press Box)

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Development

Monday, 8/8/2022

Doak Hall

Monday, 8/8/2022

Drane Hall

Monday, 8/8/2022

Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Education

Monday, 8/8/2022

El Paso Architecture

Monday, 8/8/2022

Electrical Engineering

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Engineering and Materials Research

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Engineering Center

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Engineering Technology

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

English and Philosophy

Monday, 8/8/2022

Entry Station 4 (15th & Flint Avenue)

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Equestrian Center

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Experimental Sciences

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Experimental Sciences 2

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Fiber Biopolymer Research Institute

Monday, 8/8/2022

Fisheries and Wildlife

Monday, 8/8/2022

Flint Avenue Parking Garage

Monday, 8/8/2022

Food Technology

Monday, 8/8/2022

Football Training Facility

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Foreign Language

Monday, 8/8/2022

Frazier Pavilion

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Garst Pavilion

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Goddard Range and Wildlife Management

Monday, 8/8/2022

Grantham Lab Building

Monday, 8/8/2022

Grantham Plant

Monday, 8/8/2022

Greenhouse

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Holden Hall

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Housing Services

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Human Science Cottage

Monday, 8/8/2022

Human Sciences

Monday, 8/8/2022

Industrial Engineering

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

International Cultural Center

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Intramural Fields

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

John Walker Soccer Complex

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Jones Stadium

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Kent R. Hance Chapel

Monday, 8/8/2022

Kinesiology and Sports Management

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

KTXT

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Lanier Center

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Law

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Library

Monday, 8/8/2022

Library Offsite Storage

Monday, 8/8/2022

Livermore Center

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Lubbock Lake Landmark

Monday, 8/8/2022

Marsha Sharp Center

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Math

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

McClellan Memorial

Monday, 8/8/2022

Mechanical Engineering

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Media and Communication

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Merket Alumni Center

Monday, 8/8/2022

Museum

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Music

Monday, 8/8/2022

National Wind Institute

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

New Deal Farm

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Oak Tree Village (Comm Services)

Monday, 8/8/2022

Oak Tree Village (LEARN Offices)

Monday, 8/8/2022

Petroleum Engineering

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Petroleum Engineering Oil Field Center

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Petroleum Engineering Tech Oilfield Center

Monday, 8/8/2022

Petroleum Research

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Physical Plant

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Plant & Soil Science Field Research Lab (N Quaker)

Monday, 8/8/2022

Police Department

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Police Department Office at TTUHSC

Friday, 8/5/2022

Psychology

Monday, 8/8/2022

Quail Barn

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Quaker Testing Center

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Ranching and Heritage Center

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Range and Wildlife Barn

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Rawls College of Business

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Rawls Golf Course

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Recreational Facilities and Aquatic Center

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Reese Center

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Reese Data Center

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Research Park / Innovation Hub

Friday, 8/5/2022

Residence Halls (All)

Monday, 8/8/2022

Rocky Johnson Field

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Sandia Swift Facility

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

School of Veterinary Medicine – Main Building

Monday, 8/8/2022

School of Veterinary Medicine – Mariposa Station

Monday, 8/8/2022

Science

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Southwest Collections/Special Collections Library

Monday, 8/8/2022

Sports Performance Center

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Student Union Building

Monday, 8/8/2022

Student Wellness Center

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Texas Tech System Building

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Texas Tech Federal Credit Union

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Texas Tech Plaza

Monday, 8/8/2022

Texas Tech University Downtown Center

Monday, 8/8/2022

Therapeutic Riding and Therapy Center

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

United Supermarkets Arena

Tuesday, 8/9/2022

Weeks Hall

Monday, 8/8/2022

Weeks Hall

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

West Hall

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Wiggins Complex

Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Wind Engineering

Tuesday, 8/9/2022


If you experience network issues in these locations outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
Posted:
8/9/2022

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
ITHC


Categories