|
Telecommunications will perform upgrades to enhance our network infrastructure on Friday, 8/5, and from Monday, 8/8 - Wednesday, 8/10, from 6 pm to 1 am Central.
While precise timing is difficult to predict, we estimate all wired and Wi-Fi service, including e.911, will be interrupted for approximately one hour during each nightly seven-hour maintenance window for the locations as listed in the table:
|
Building
|
Maintenance Date
|
Administration
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Administrative Support Center
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Advanced Technology Learning Center
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Agricultural Communication & Education
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Agricultural Pavilion
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Agricultural Science
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Animal Food Sciences
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Animal Science
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Architecture
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Art
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Art 3D
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Athletic Dining Facility
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Athletic Director Offices
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Athletic Service Building
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Bayer Plant Science
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Beverly Pevehouse Softball Press Box
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Biology
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Burkhart Center for Autism Education
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
CASNR Annex
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Center for Advanced Research in Engineering
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
CHACP I
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
CHACP II
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Charles E. Maedgen Jr. Theatre
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Chemical Engineering
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Chemistry
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Child Development Research Center
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Civil Engineering
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Computer Center
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Computer Science
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Creative Movement Studio
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Dairy Barn
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Dan Law Field (Clubhouse)
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Dan Law Field (Press Box)
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Development
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Doak Hall
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Drane Hall
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Education
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
El Paso Architecture
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Electrical Engineering
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Engineering and Materials Research
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Engineering Center
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Engineering Technology
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
English and Philosophy
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Entry Station 4 (15th & Flint Avenue)
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Equestrian Center
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Experimental Sciences
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Experimental Sciences 2
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Fiber Biopolymer Research Institute
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Fisheries and Wildlife
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Flint Avenue Parking Garage
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Food Technology
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Football Training Facility
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Foreign Language
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Frazier Pavilion
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Garst Pavilion
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Goddard Range and Wildlife Management
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Grantham Lab Building
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Grantham Plant
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Greenhouse
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Holden Hall
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Housing Services
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Human Science Cottage
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Human Sciences
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Industrial Engineering
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
International Cultural Center
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Intramural Fields
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
John Walker Soccer Complex
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Jones Stadium
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Kent R. Hance Chapel
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Kinesiology and Sports Management
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
KTXT
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Lanier Center
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Law
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Library
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Library Offsite Storage
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Livermore Center
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Lubbock Lake Landmark
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Marsha Sharp Center
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Math
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
McClellan Memorial
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Media and Communication
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Merket Alumni Center
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Museum
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Music
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
National Wind Institute
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
New Deal Farm
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Oak Tree Village (Comm Services)
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Oak Tree Village (LEARN Offices)
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Petroleum Engineering
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Petroleum Engineering Oil Field Center
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Petroleum Engineering Tech Oilfield Center
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Petroleum Research
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Physical Plant
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Plant & Soil Science Field Research Lab (N Quaker)
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Police Department
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Police Department Office at TTUHSC
|
Friday, 8/5/2022
|
Psychology
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Quail Barn
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Quaker Testing Center
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Ranching and Heritage Center
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Range and Wildlife Barn
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Rawls College of Business
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Rawls Golf Course
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Recreational Facilities and Aquatic Center
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Reese Center
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Reese Data Center
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Research Park / Innovation Hub
|
Friday, 8/5/2022
|
Residence Halls (All)
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Rocky Johnson Field
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Sandia Swift Facility
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
School of Veterinary Medicine – Main Building
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
School of Veterinary Medicine – Mariposa Station
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Science
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Southwest Collections/Special Collections Library
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Sports Performance Center
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Student Union Building
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Student Wellness Center
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Texas Tech System Building
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Texas Tech Federal Credit Union
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Texas Tech Plaza
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Texas Tech University Downtown Center
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Therapeutic Riding and Therapy Center
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
United Supermarkets Arena
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
|
Weeks Hall
|
Monday, 8/8/2022
|
Weeks Hall
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
West Hall
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Wiggins Complex
|
Wednesday, 8/10/2022
|
Wind Engineering
|
Tuesday, 8/9/2022
If you experience network issues in these locations outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
.
|Posted:
7/28/2022
Originator:
IT Help Central
Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
Department:
ITHC
Categories