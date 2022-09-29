Do you need a professional studio portrait for your website, LinkedIn profile or for an upcoming conference? The Office of Communications & Marketing can help!
What: Professional studio portraits
When: Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022; 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Where: Student Union Building, Lubbock Room (124)
No prior registration required. Simply show up on Sept. 29 between 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and photos will be shot first come, first served. If you cannot attend this offering, another photo session is planned for later in the fall semester. Questions? Email ashley.rodgers@ttu.edu.