The University Interscholastic League office on the Texas Tech campus is looking for students who participated in UIL academic contests while in high school. We will have an event almost every month, usually on Saturday (non-football gameday). If you are interested in helping, please contact Jack Barton at jack.barton@ttu.edu or call 806-742-2350. We are located in Drane Hall - rooms 251 - 1255. Students who have participated in UIL golf, cross country, tennis, or track and field in high school please call Tommy Simmons at 806-834-3391 or email him at tommy.simmons@ttu.edu.