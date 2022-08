The Bad Guys in the SUB North Plaza! FREE with TTU ID. The event will start at 8:30PM, and snacks will be provided! Lawn chairs/blankets are highly encouraged. We'll see you there! This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab Welcome back Red Raiders! Join SAB for an outdoor screening ofin the SUB North Plaza! FREE with TTU ID. The event will start at 8:30PM, and snacks will be provided! Lawn chairs/blankets are highly encouraged. We'll see you there! Posted:

Time: 8:30 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 8/19/2022



Outdoor SUB North Plaza



