Picnic with the President
President Schovanec and his leadership team would like to welcome students back to campus at the annual Picnic with the President. All students are invited to come and enjoy free hotdogs (vegetarian options will be available), chips, and drinks served by the President and his leadership team.
8/19/2022

Isabel Torres

isabel.torres@ttu.edu

President's Office

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 8/29/2022

North Plaza, SUB

