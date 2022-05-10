A student in my class has Autism. How can I support their success?







In this 50-minute session, you will learn about the experiences, perspectives, strengths, and challenges of students with Autism and explore strategies to support their sense of belonging and academic success. Taylor Fidler, Director of the Connections for Academic Success and Employment program at Texas Tech, will guide participants through an interactive discussion in working with students with Autism. Attendees will have a chance to explore CASE studies and ways in which to help students connect with resources on campus