The University Library will host a series of creative workshops in August. This includes a Raider Welcome workshop which will teach students how to effectively utilize the space both online and in-person. That begins on August 15 and August 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. You can check out other workshop dates and times in the link below. Please register in advance. For more information, contact make@ttu.edu. Posted:

8/9/2022



Originator:

Marcos Rubio



Email:

marcosru@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Academic