Dear Red Raider,

I would like to make you aware of a unique educational opportunity. Chancellor Emeritus Kent Hance, once again, will share his life experiences and introduce exceptional guest speakers in his leadership class. While this course is within the Rawls College of Business it is open to everyone. If you want to succeed in the business world, become a CEO, lead research teams, or run for public office, do not miss the opportunity to learn firsthand advice from current executives and Chancellor Hance. This one-hour pass/fail course is welcome to all undergraduate students—again, you do not have to be enrolled in the business school to take this course.



Topics covered in the class:

Time Management Problem-solving Negotiating and Networking Money Matters Stress Management Former guest speakers:

Ginger Kerrick, Texas Tech University System Board of Regents and Former NASA Flight Director Linda Zukauckas, CFO for Neilsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) and Former EVP and Deputy CFO of American Express Jerry Hodge, Founder of Maxor National Pharmacy and Former Mayor of Amarillo Chase Untermeyer, Former United States Ambassador to Qatar To sign up on Raiderlink:

BA 4100 - Seminar in Business Leadership In-person lecture: Section 001, CRN 39572 Online lecture: Section D01, CRN 43234

The class will be held on Mondays, 1:00-1:50 p.m., in Rawls College of Business, Room 105. Should you have questions, please contact graduate assistant Joshua Geesling at Joshua.Geesling@ttu.edu. Posted:

8/3/2022



Originator:

Carmen Evans



Email:

carmevan@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Academic

