TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Service Learning Fall Kick-Off
This session will be the kick-off event for the Service Learning workshop series. Whether you're just getting started with service learning or you're looking for ways to enrich your community engaged scholarship, this full-day workshop is for you! During this in-person session, we will review the updates to service learning at TTU, explore a variety of service learning project examples, discuss best practices for community engaged scholarship, and hopefully inspire new service learning opportunities. Lunch will be provided.

Register today: https://ttu.elementlms.com/all-events/
Posted:
8/2/2022

Originator:
Charelle Thomas

Email:
Charelle.Thomas@ttu.edu

Department:
Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 8/18/2022

Location:
TLPDC 153

Categories