This session will be the kick-off event for the Service Learning workshop series. Whether you're just getting started with service learning or you're looking for ways to enrich your community engaged scholarship, this full-day workshop is for you! During this in-person session, we will review the updates to service learning at TTU, explore a variety of service learning project examples, discuss best practices for community engaged scholarship, and hopefully inspire new service learning opportunities. Lunch will be provided.
Register today: https://ttu.elementlms.com/all-events/