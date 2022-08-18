This session will be the kick-off event for the Service Learning workshop series. Whether you're just getting started with service learning or you're looking for ways to enrich your community engaged scholarship, this full-day workshop is for you! During this in-person session, we will review the updates to service learning at TTU, explore a variety of service learning project examples, discuss best practices for community engaged scholarship, and hopefully inspire new service learning opportunities. Lunch will be provided.

8/2/2022



Charelle Thomas



Charelle.Thomas@ttu.edu



Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

8/18/2022



TLPDC 153



