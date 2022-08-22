TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Are you looking for an on-campus job?

Looking for an on-campus job? Want to learn more about what opportunities are available at Texas Tech University? Register today for the University Career Center’s Scarlet, Black & You! TTU Opportunities Fair to meet with our on-campus partners who are actively hiring Red Raiders for the student employee positions! 

 

When you attend this event, you will have the chance to learn about the opportunities you have available through Texas Tech University. Opportunities include part-time on-campus jobs, internships, programs, or unique experiences that will support your career development! 

 

Event Details 

Name: Scarlet, Black & You! TTU Opportunities Fair 
Date: Monday, August 22, 2022 
Time: 6:00PM-8:00PM 
Location: Outside of the University Career Center (Wiggins Complex) 

 

Sign in with your eRaider username & password register for the event on Hire Red Raiders! 

 

If you have any questions, you can reach out via email to brittainy.e.klemme@ttu.edu or by phone at (806) 742-2210. We look forward to your attendance! 
Posted:
8/11/2022

Originator:
Brittainy Klemme

Email:
Brittainy.E.Klemme@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 8/22/2022

Location:
The University Career Center

Categories