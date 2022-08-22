Are you looking for an on-campus job?

Looking for an on-campus job? Want to learn more about what opportunities are available at Texas Tech University? Register today for the University Career Center’s Scarlet, Black & You! TTU Opportunities Fair to meet with our on-campus partners who are actively hiring Red Raiders for the student employee positions! When you attend this event, you will have the chance to learn about the opportunities you have available through Texas Tech University. Opportunities include part-time on-campus jobs, internships, programs, or unique experiences that will support your career development! Event Details Name: Scarlet, Black & You! TTU Opportunities Fair

Date: Monday, August 22, 2022

Time: 6:00PM-8:00PM

Location: Outside of the University Career Center (Wiggins Complex) Sign in with your eRaider username & password register for the event on Hire Red Raiders! If you have any questions, you can reach out via email to brittainy.e.klemme@ttu.edu or by phone at (806) 742-2210. We look forward to your attendance! Posted:

8/11/2022



Originator:

Brittainy Klemme



Email:

Brittainy.E.Klemme@ttu.edu



Department:

University Career Center



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 8/22/2022



Location:

The University Career Center



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

