Looking for an on-campus job? Want to learn more about what opportunities are available at Texas Tech University? Register today for the University Career Center’s Scarlet, Black & You! TTU Opportunities Fair to meet with our on-campus partners who are actively hiring Red Raiders for the student employee positions!
When you attend this event, you will have the chance to learn about the opportunities you have available through Texas Tech University. Opportunities include part-time on-campus jobs, internships, programs, or unique experiences that will support your career development!
Name: Scarlet, Black & You! TTU Opportunities Fair
Date: Monday, August 22, 2022
Time: 6:00PM-8:00PM
Location: Outside of the University Career Center (Wiggins Complex)
Sign in with your eRaider username & password register for the event on Hire Red Raiders!
If you have any questions, you can reach out via email to brittainy.e.klemme@ttu.edu or by phone at (806) 742-2210. We look forward to your attendance!