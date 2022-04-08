TOSM staff will be performing maintenance on the following systems Saturday, August 6th, between the hours of 6:00 pm and 11:59 pm Central. During this maintenance, these systems will be unavailable: SQL Server

Departmental Servers hosted at TOSM

Personal Websites/MyWeb

TOSM Webapps

depts.ttu.edu

All Banner Applications, including Student Registration

DegreeWorks

Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)

AppWorx

Jira

Confluence

CAS

Cognos (All reporting)

Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)

OraReports

ECRT

Banner Integration for eProcurment

Texas Tech Mobile

Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu)

Xtender

Banapps

Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)

Recruit

Advise

RoboRegistrar

FormFusion

IntelleCheck

Online Travel System

fsaATLAS

Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)

Axiom

Advance Web

MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)

TouchNet/Banner Integration If you encounter issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

8/4/2022



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

IT Announcements

Departmental

Banner News and Tips for Employees

