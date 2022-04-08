TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Scheduled Maintenance for Production Systems - Raiderlink Impacted
TOSM staff will be performing maintenance on the following systems Saturday, August 6th, between the hours of 6:00 pm and 11:59 pm Central. During this maintenance, these systems will be unavailable:
  • SQL Server
  • Departmental Servers hosted at TOSM
  • Personal Websites/MyWeb
  • TOSM Webapps
  • depts.ttu.edu
  • All Banner Applications, including Student Registration
  • DegreeWorks
  • Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)
  • AppWorx
  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • CAS  
  • Cognos (All reporting)
  • Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)
  • OraReports
  • ECRT
  • Banner Integration for eProcurment
  • Texas Tech Mobile
  • Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu)
  • Xtender
  • Banapps
  • Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)
  • Recruit
  • Advise
  • RoboRegistrar
  • FormFusion
  • IntelleCheck
  • Online Travel System
  • fsaATLAS
  • Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)
  • Axiom
  • Advance Web
  • MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)
  • TouchNet/Banner Integration
If you encounter issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
Posted:
8/4/2022

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department: ITHC
ITHC


