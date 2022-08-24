TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
OLLI Fall 2022 Kickoff!

Discover what the OLLI has planned for the new semester by joining us for the fall kickoff event. Make plans to visit with friends, meet new ones, and hear from a few of this semester's instructors who will be on-hand to speak with attendees about their upcoming presentations. A catered dinner is included in the registration fee.

Join this vibrant and interactive learning community and discover the joy of learning in a fun, friendly and intellectually stimulating environment. For more information, please visit the OLLI Website!
Posted:
8/10/2022

Originator:
Tina Crowson

Email:
tina.crowson@ttu.edu

Department:
Operations

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 8/24/2022

Location:
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

Categories