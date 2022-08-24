Discover what the OLLI has planned for the new semester by joining us for the fall kickoff event. Make plans to visit with friends, meet new ones, and hear from a few of this semester's instructors who will be on-hand to speak with attendees about their upcoming presentations. A catered dinner is included in the registration fee.

Join this vibrant and interactive learning community and discover the joy of learning in a fun, friendly and intellectually stimulating environment. For more information, please visit the OLLI Website!