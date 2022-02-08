This special topics course in anthropology is aimed at exploring the evidence of early peoples in the Americas from studies in biological anthropology, archaeology, linguistics and other fields. Students will evaluate the different hypotheses regarding the timing, route, and patterns of migration into the Americas and the historical context of these studies. ANTH3300 Peopling of the Americas is offered online synchronously TR 2-3:20pm.



Please contact Dr. Esther Lee (esther.lee@ttu.edu) for any further questions!