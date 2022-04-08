TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Want to take social action and affect policy change? Check out FCSE 4325!
US Family Issues & Social Action is designed to help students critically examine private and public family and related community issues and appropriate social action in a democratic culture. 

Citizens who effectively take social action for the well-being of their families and communities have the empowering knowledge, skills, and beliefs to take appropriate action. Such knowledge, skills, and beliefs include: 
1) knowledge of the public policy development process; 
2) the critical thinking skills to evaluate what they hear, read, and observe; 
3) the research skills for locating background and other relevant and reliable information; 
4) the writing and oral presentation skills to clearly communicate their concerns, credibly explain and support their positions, and propose feasible solutions for family and related community issues; and 
5) the belief that they can make a difference. 

Register for FCSE 4325-H01 (45669) this Fall to gain these skills! For more information contact Dr. Cindy Miller at cynthia.l.miller@ttu.edu. 
Posted:
8/4/2022

Originator:
Ashlee Murden

Email:
ashlee.murden@ttu.edu

Department:
FCSE Family and Consumer Sciences


