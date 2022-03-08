Suicide can be seen as a journey of increasing hopelessness that starts with an idea and ends with an act. Anybody with the right skills can disrupt this journey. QPR stands for Q uestion, P ersuade, and R efer, and using QPR skills will provide hope to those in crisis.

The Student Counseling Center is currently offering FREE official QPR training. Trainees will be certified as QPR Gatekeepers and will learn how to intervene and get help for someone in a suicidal crisis. Suicide Gatekeeper training is open to all faculty, staff, and students at Texas Tech University.

For the Fall 2022 semester, trainings will be held once a month virtually. These trainings are a ONE TIME, ONE HOUR training. To register for the training, please email Dr. Austin Wade at Austin.Wade@ttu.edu.

QPR GATEKEEPER MONTHLY TRANNING DATES FOR Fall 2022:

Thursday, September 8th 2-3pm

Wednesday, October 5th, 2-3pm

Tuesday, November 8th, 2-3pm