We are searching for a marketing and communications student assistant for the college of engineering. Working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite software, the ability to make simple web updates, and a knowledge of social media are required.

Flexible hours to fit class schedules.

Contact: Jim Kennedy at jim.kennedy@ttu.edu Posted:

8/4/2022



Originator:

James Kennedy



Email:

Jim.kennedy@ttu.edu



Department:

Engineering





Student Employment/Career Opportunities