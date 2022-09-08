TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Now Hiring Student Job Fair

Hospitality Services and Student Union & Activities have teamed up for a Student Job Fair!  Come out and meet with hiring managers from each area to find what job fits your needs best.

 

Wednesday, August 17

10 am – 2 pm

SUB Courtyard

 

Benefits:

20-25 hours per week

Flexible schedules

Close to classes

Team atmosphere

Active environment

Most holidays off

 

Available positions:

Food Service Worker

Cash Athletic Student Assistant

Catering Office Assistant

Catering Support

Event Setups

Information Desks

Theatre Tech

 

Visit www.hospitality.ttu.edu to apply online with Hospitality Services.

Visit www.sub.ttu.edu/jobs,php to apply online with Student Union & Activities.
