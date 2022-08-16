Hospitality Services and Student Union & Activities have teamed up for a Student Job Fair! Come out and meet with hiring managers from each area to find what job fits your needs best.
Wednesday, August 17
10 am – 2 pm
SUB Courtyard
Benefits:
20-25 hours per week
Flexible schedules
Close to classes
Team atmosphere
Active environment
Most holidays off
Available positions:
Food Service Worker
Cash Athletic Student Assistant
Catering Office Assistant
Catering Support
Event Setups
Information Desks
Theatre Tech
Visit www.hospitality.ttu.edu to apply online with Hospitality Services.
Visit www.sub.ttu.edu/jobs,php to apply online with Student Union & Activities.