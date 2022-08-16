Hospitality Services and Student Union & Activities have teamed up for a Student Job Fair! Come out and meet with hiring managers from each area to find what job fits your needs best. Wednesday, August 17 10 am – 2 pm SUB Courtyard Benefits: 20-25 hours per week Flexible schedules Close to classes Team atmosphere Active environment Most holidays off Available positions: Food Service Worker Cash Athletic Student Assistant Catering Office Assistant Catering Support Event Setups Information Desks Theatre Tech Visit www.hospitality.ttu.edu to apply online with Hospitality Services. Visit www.sub.ttu.edu/jobs,php to apply online with Student Union & Activities. Posted:

8/16/2022



Originator:

Autumn Arthur



Email:

autumn.arthur@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

